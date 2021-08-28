Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updated 2023 rankings
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Rankings week continued for Rivals on Friday with an update to the top players in the Class of 2023. It's really the first full, true ranking of those now high school juniors given the COVID-19 pandemic limited both playing opportunities and the the chance to evaluate the recruits.
Here's a few things that stood out ...
— The top player in the class from the state of Illinois is still Kenwood wing J.J. Taylor. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward, who had a monster season for the Broncos as a sophomore and played equally as well during the spring and summer, checks in at No. 5 in the class and as a five-star recruit. While he did fall one spot, top five is obviously still pretty solid.
— Speaking of Kenwood, might as well pencil Mike Irvin's team in for a state title in 2021-22. Along with Taylor, point guard Darrin Ames is a four-star recruit and ranked No. 56 overall in the class, and four-star forward Davius Loury is ranked No. 99 overall for the Broncos. It's Loury's debut in the rankings, and Ames jumped 29 spots.
— The only other player from Illinois that is ranked (and is also an Illini target with Taylor, Ames and Loury) is Lake Forest wing Asa Thomas. The 6-6, 185-pound guard debuted at No. 111 as a four-star recruit and arguably one of the best shooters in the class.
— Taylor isn't Brad Underwood and Co.'s top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023. That honor goes to Kwame Evans Jr. The 6-9, 190-pound forward rose 11 spots to No. 4 overall in the class, and the Baltimore native will play at Montverde Academy (Fla.) this coming season.
— The most impressive rankings debut has to go to Kylan Boswell. The Champaign native who moved to California for high school and will now play at Compass Prep (Ariz.) in 2021-22 is now a five-star recruit and debuted at No. 9 overall in the Rivals150. Boswell is currently playing for Team USA in the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico.
— And, finally, the full list of Illinois targets in the Rivals ranking for the Class of 2023, which accounts for 18 percent of all the top 150 players:
- 4. Kwame Evans Jr., SF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- 5. J.J. Taylor, PF, Kenwood
- 6. Baye Falle, C, Lutheran of the Rockies (Colo.)
- 7. Omaha Biliew, PF, Link Year Prep (Mo.)
- 9. Kylan Boswell, PG, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
- 11. Caleb Foster, PG, Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
- 13. Marvel Allen, SG, Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)
- 15. Simeon Wilcher, PG, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
- 27. Matas Buzelis, SF, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
- 33. Assane Diop, PF, Belleview Christian School (Colo.)
- 36. Wesley Yates, SG, Beaumont United (Texas)
- 37. Xavier Booker, PF, Cathedral (Ind.)
- 41. Jeremy Fears Jr., PG, La Lumiere School (Ind.)
- 44. Jahnathan Lamothe, SG, St. Frances (Md.)
- 45. Dusty Stromer, SG, Notre Dame (Calif.)
- 46. Brandon Gardner, SF, Word of God Christian Academy (N.C.)
- 56. Darrin Ames, PG, Kenwood
- 73. Gus Yalden, PF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
- 76. Parker Friedrichsen, SG, Bixby (Okla.)
- 99. Davius Loury, PF, Kenwood
- 104. Joey Brown, PG, North Central (Ind.)
- 109. Jalen Hooks, SF, Crispus Attucks (Ind.)
- 111. Asa Thomas, SG, Lake Forest
- 118. Tichyque Musaka, Jordan (N.C.)
- 129. Comeh Emuobor, Ravenscroft School (N.C.)
- 143. Jeremiah Johnson, PG, Putnam City North (Okla.)
- 145. Chuck Bailey III, PG, Higley (Ariz.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).