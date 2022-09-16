Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updated 2024 rankings
The latest Class of 2024 rankings from 247Sports dropped earlier this week. Both of Illinois' commits in the class made the cut, with ZZ Clark debuting in the rankings and Morez Johnson Jr. sliding a bit. Here's what stood out:
- The St. Rita trio of Johnson, James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis were all still ranked in the latest update. Not that they would have tumbled completely out or anything. Brown was the only riser of the bunch climbing five spots to No. 27 in the class as a high four-star recruit. Brown also continues to have the highest level interest, as Duke coach Jon Scheyer was in Chicago this week.
- Johnson slid 18 spots from the spring update to No. 58 in the class. Indrusaitis had an even further fall dropping 31 spots since April to No. 81. Doesn't appear the evaluators made it to North Macedonia last month where Indrusaitis made what was essentially the all-tournament team at the FIBA U16 European Championship playing for Lithuania (as the only American high schooler in the event).
- There were 21 players ranked as five-star recruits in the latest update. Illinois has offered 10 of them. Nine of them are still available, with only Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) forward Jason Asemota committed to Baylor.
- Illinois now has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country in the Class of 2024 with Johnson and Clark on board. Only Baylor ranks higher with Asemota and four-star guard Rob Wright committed.
- Of the seven teams that have committed players in the Class of 2024, four are from the Big Ten. Iowa is fifth with four-star Peoria Notre Dame forward Cooper Koch, Michigan is sixth behind four-star guard Christian Anderson and Purdue is seventh with two currently unranked in-state commits in Kanon Catchings (son of former Illini Tauja Catchings) and Jack Benter.
- Here's the full list of uncommitted Class of 2024 recruits with an Illinois offer as ranked by 247Sports' own rankings (not the composite)
1. Tre Johnson, 6-5, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)
6. Asa Newell, 6-9, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
7. Carter Bryant, 6-8, SF, Sage Hill School (Calif.)
9. Karter Knox, 6-6, SF, Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
13. Isaiah Elohim, 6-5, SG, Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
19. Bryson Tucker, 6-6, SF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
20. John Bol, 7-1, C, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
21. Trentyn Flowers, 6-8, SF, Combine Academy (N.C.)
22. Liam McNeeley, 6-7, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
25. David Castillo, 6-1, CG, Bartlesville (Okla.)
27. James Brown, 6-9, C, St. Rita
30. Jamari Phillips, 6-3, SG, Modesto Christian (Calif.)
38. Ryan Jones, 6-8, PF, The Rock School (Fla.)
41. Kon Knueppel, 6-5, SF, Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)
48. Peyton Marshall, 6-11, C, Kell (Ga.)
50. Juke Harris, 6-4, SG, Salisbury (N.C.)
57. Dallas Thomas, 6-7, PF, Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
58. Morez Johnson Jr., 6-8, PF, St. Rita
81. Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-4, SG, St. Rita
88. Curtis Givens III, 6-2, PG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
93. Jahki Howard, 6-6, SF, Overtime Elite
98. Jonathan Powell, 6-6, SG, Centerville (Ohio)
101. Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, SF, Christ The King (N.Y.)
104. Drew McKenna, 6-6, SF, Glenelg Country School (Md.)
105. Jaye Nash, 6-2, PG, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
117. Jordan Vick, 5-11, PG, Southern Nash (N.C.)
130. Adam Njie, 6-2, CG, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
150. ZZ Clark, 6-1, PG, Overtime Elite
