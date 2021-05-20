Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updated mock drafts
One of my favorite websites it Tankathon.com, which is sort of a one-stop shop for NBA, NFL and NHL mock drafts. The best function is a lottery simulator, and you would be correct in assuming I've spent plenty of time trying to get the Chicago Bulls the No. 1 pick. Got Zion Williamson to the Windy City on my first try back in 2019 even. (If only!)
The Tankathon mock draft with a single lottery simulation run currently has Ayo Dosunmu going No. 23 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Dosunmu, of course, isn't affected by the lottery simulation, but Oklahoma City Thunder fans will be happy I just got them Cade Cunningham.
Several other mock drafts — human versions — have been updated recently. Let's take a look at where Illinois' First Team All-American might wind up if those projections pan out:
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic
Vecenie is on Mock Draft 4.0, and his latest update also has Dosunmu landing with the Lakers at the 23rd pick. It's kind of perfect, really. Illinois fans so wanted Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker to wind up in Champaign together. Horton-Tucker, of course, played one season at Iowa State and has now emerged as a solid rotation piece for the Lakers. But now? Maybe the Chicago kids will team up after all.
From Vecenie: "Dosunmu was one of the best players in college basketball this past season, posting 20 points, six rebounds and five assists while leading Illinois to a terrific season. Simply put, he’s pro-ready and should be able to make an impact early due to his athleticism, vision, defensive ability, length and poise."
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports
Dosunmu is pegged as the No. 26 pick to the Denver Nuggets in Boone's latest mock draft. It's an intriguing landing spot for the Illinois guard. The Nuggets have a superstar big man in Nikola Jokic and standout young guard in Jamal Murray and a young wing with mega upside in Michael Porter Jr. The rest of Denver's guard situation beyond Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo (multiple years remaining on their deals) is pretty wide open.
From Boone: "(Dosunmu) made significant developmental strides the last year. His scoring, playmaking and selfless style fit on a Denver team that needs backcourt depth and offensive firepower."
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
How about Dosunmu going No. 26 to the Brooklyn Nets? It makes sense from a financial sense given the salaries the Nets have at the top with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combining for a salary cap hit of $114,824,220. Players on rookie deals are valuable. Still, the fit could be a bit questionable with Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie and Landry Shamet all also expected back next season behind Harden and Irving in the backcourt.
From Wasserman: "Veteran teams could see an immediate rotational guard in Dosunmu, whose creation, shooting and passing skills have improved each season."
