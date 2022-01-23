Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updated recruited rankings
While 247Sports updated its Class of 2022 rankings — with all three future Illini, Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in the top 100 — ESPN had updates on its rankings for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes. Here's where Illinois' recruiting targets in '23 and '24 stack up:
Class of 2023
2. Kwame Evans Jr.; 6-9, 200, PF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
8. Omaha Biliew; 6-8, 210, PF; Link Year Prep (Mo.)
9. Matas Buzelis; 6-9, 195, SF; Brewster Academy (N.H.)
11. JJ Taylor; 6-7, 185, SF; Donda Academy (Calif.)
12. Baye Fall; 6-11, 217, C; Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)
20. Kylan Boswell; 6-1, 175, PG; Compass Prep (Ariz.)
24. Akil Watson; 6-7, 190, SF; Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
44. Dusty Stromer; 6-6, 180, SF; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.)
47. Assane Diop; 6-8, 200, PF; Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)
48. Darrin Ames; 6-0, 170, PG; Kenwood
51. Wesley Yates; 6-4, 210, SG; Beaumont United (Texas)
Class of 2024
5. Tre Johnson; 6-4, 180, SG; Lake Highlands (Texas)
7. Liam McNeely; 6-6, 190, SF; John Paul II (Texas)
8. Bryson Tucker; 6-5, 180, SF; Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
11. R.J. Jones; 6-7, 195, PF; The Rock School (Fla.)
12. Johnuel Fland; 6-2, 175, PG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
13. Trentyn Flowers; 6-6, 180, PF; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
14. Jahki Howard; 6-6, 175, SF; Donda Academy (Calif.)
25. John Bol; 7-2, 210, C; Christian Brothers College (Mo.)
