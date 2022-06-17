Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updated Rivals150 for 2023
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It was Rivals' turn this week to update its Class of 2023 recruiting rankings. There were some big moves by Illinois recruiting targets (Xavier Booker's rise continues) and some Illini targets that made their debut in the rankings. Let's break it down ...
Big movers
Nobody — in any ranking — has had quite the emergence this spring/summer like Xavier Booker. The big man out of Cathedral (Ind.) is an ESPN rankings update away from being a consensus top 10, five-star recruit. That means his recruitment has also blown up. Booker took a visit to Illinois during the 2021-22 season. Now the Illini have to contend not only with Michigan State and Indiana in the Big Ten, but also now Duke. No coach might be on as hot a hot streak on the recruiting trail than the Blue Devils' Jon Scheyer.
Other Illinois targets that jumped up the Rivals150 in the latest update were newly offered 7-footer Ugonna Kingsley Onyenson (up 60 spots) and guys like Kaden Cooper and J.P. Estrella who made their rankings debut.
Sliding
One of the bigger rankings drop for an Illinois recruiting target? That belongs to former in-state star J.J. Taylor, who left Kenwood for Kanye West's Donda Academy (Calif.) last season. Taylor has slipped from the five-star ranks — where he used to be a top five prospects — to barely inside the top 40. He's down 28 spots since coming in at No. 11 in the previous ranking.
Other Illinois targets to drop include New Jersey forward Akil Watson (also down 28), Texas guard RJ Jones (down 31). The biggest drop belongs to Colorado big man Assane Diop, who tumbled 67 spots.
Current targets
2. Xavier Booker, 6-11, PF, Cathedral (Ind.)
13. Baye Fall, 6-10, C, Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)
23. Marvel Allen, 6-4, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
25. Wesley Yates, 6-3, SG, Beaumont United (Texas)
26. Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, 7-0, C, Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)
38. Kaden Cooper, 6-6, SF, The Skill Factory (Ga.)
39. J.J. Taylor, 6-7, PF, Donda Academy (Calif.)
46. Darrin Ames, 6-0, PG, Kenwood
56. J.P. Estrella, 6-11, PF, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
67. Akil Watson, 6-9, SF, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
73. RJ Jones, 6-3, SG, Wasatch Academy (Utah)
75. Dennis Parker, 6-6, SF, John Marshall (Va.)
88. Jelani Hamilton, 6-6, SG, Cumberland Academy (Ga.)
90. Devin Royal, 6-6, SF, Pickerington Central (Ohio)
99. Assane Diop, 6-10, PF, Belleview Christian School (Colo.)
105. Parker Friedrichsen, 6-4, SG, Bixby (Okla.)
107. Trent Pierce, 6-8, SF, Union (Okla.)
108. Jazz Gardner, 7-0, C, West Ranch (Calif.)
119. Brandon Williams, 6-8, PF, Christ the King (N.Y.)
127. Carter Lang, 6-8, C, St. Anne's-Belfield (Va.)
131. Davius Loury, 6-7, PF, Kenwood
137. Amani Hansberry, 6-7, C, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
Former targets
7. Matas Buzelis, 6-8, SF, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
9. Mookie Cook, 6-7, SF, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
14. KJ Evans, 6-9, SF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
18. Simeon Wilcher, 6-5, PG, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) — UNC
19. Omaha Biliew, 6-8, PF, Link Year Prep (Mo.)
21. Caleb Foster, 6-3, PG, Notre Dame (Calif.) — Duke
34. Dusty Stromer, 6-6, SF, Notre Dame (Calif.) — Gonzaga
42. Kylan Boswell, 6-2, PG, Compass Prep (Ariz.) — Arizona
64. Jeremy Fears Jr., 6-0, PG, La Lumiere (Ind.) — Michigan State
66. Brandon Gardner, 6-7, SF, Word of God Christian Academy (N.C.)
70. Jahnathan Lamothe, 6-4, SG, St. Frances (Md.) — Maryland
84. Tafara Gapare, 6-10, PF, South Kent (Conn.) — DePaul
112. Gus Yalden, 6-8, PF, The Asheville School (N.C.) — Wisconsin
142. Jamie Kaiser Jr., 6-6, SG, Bishop Ireton (Va.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).