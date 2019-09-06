Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updates on all 54 Class of 2020 stars UI offered
Here’s the benefit of Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s recruiting methods (i.e. offering many players in one class). It’s all about options. As in having enough to counter the fickle nature of recruiting. Miss out on one prospect? Here’s (at least) three more guys that play the same position.
Names continue to come off the Illini’s recruiting board, including three on Tuesday. Four-star West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges is going to stay home and play for Bob Huggins, committing to the Mountaineers and apparently intending to reclassify to 2019. Another four-star forward Matt Cross committed to Miami, and three-star wing Luke Kasubke committed to Kansas State and former Illinois coach Bruce Weber.
Wednesday saw the Illini not make the cut for three-star wing D.J. Gordon but land in the top seven for four-star center Jaylin Williams. The Fort Smith, Ark., native earned his Illinois offer this spring with a strong showing on the Nike EYBL circuit.
“They said they like how I can expand the floor,” Williams told The News-Gazette in May about the feedback he got from the Illinois coaching staff. “They have a big man that kind of plays how I play (sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili) where he can set the screen and pop out and hit that jump shot or roll and finish down low.”
Accounting for the recruits that reclassified back to 2019 — Addison Patterson and Shon Robinson — Illinois has offered 54 prospects in the Class of 2020. Here’s an update on all of them. The “still available” recruits either haven’t trimmed their list or included the Illini when they did, which isn’t always a statement on just how hard Illinois is pursuing. The other two categories of players are fairly self explanatory.
Still available (24)
Keon Ambrose-Hylton, 6-8, 200, PF; Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio); Top 10 of Illinois, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Arizona State, California, Clemson, VCU, Saint Louis, Dayton and Florida
Davion Bradford, 7-0, 260, C; Mehlville Senior (Mo.)
Andre Curbelo, 6-0, 170, PG; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
R.J. Davis, 6-0, 161, PG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Hassan Diarra, 6-2, 180, PG; Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)
Saba Gigiberia, 7-0, 235, C; Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Coleman Hawkins, 6-9, 210, PF; Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Isaiah Jackson, 6-9, 200, PF; Waterford Mott (Mich.)
Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-0, 225, C; Trinity Catholic (Mo.)
Zed Key, 6-8, 230, PF; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Ishmael Leggett, 6-2, 180, SG; St. John’s College (D.C.); Top 6 of Illinois, Wake Forest, South Florida, DePaul, Charlotte and Rhode Island
Karim Mané, 6-4, 195, PG; Vanier College (Mont.)
Jamal Mashburn Jr., 6-0, 180, SG; Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Bayron Matos-Garcia, 6-9, 245, C; Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.)
Adam Miller, 6-3, 170, SG; Morgan Park; Top 10 of Illinois, Northwestern, Louisville, North Carolina State, Missouri, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Kansas and Chicago State
Clifford Omoruyi, 6-11, 230, C; Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
KK Robinson, 6-0, 175, PG; Oak Hill Academy (Va.); Top 7 of Illinois, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa State and TCU
Samson Ruzhentsev, 6-7, 210, SF; Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.); Top 5 of Illinois, Georgia Tech, Florida, Ole Miss and Stanford
JaQuan Scott, 6-8, 200, PF; Mansfield Timberview (Texas)
DJ Steward, 6-3, 165, SG; Whitney Young; Top 8 of Illinois, Duke, North Carolina, Indiana, Louisville, Iowa State, Texas and DePaul
Jayden Stone. 6-3, 175, SG; Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
J.T. Thor, 6-9, 185, PF; Norcross (Ga.)
Kyree Walker, 6-5, 205, SG; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
Jaylin Williams, 6-9, 230, C; Northside (Ark.); Top 7 of Illinois, Oklahoma State, Auburn, UConn, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Iowa State
Committed (15)
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, 6-6, 180, SF; Blair Academy (N.J.); Committed to Virginia
Posh Alexander, 5-11, 170, PG; Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.); Committed to St. John’s
Jalen Bridges, 6-7, 205, SF; Scotland Performance Institute (Pa.); Committed to West Virginia
Isaiah Cottrell, 6-9, 215, PF; Huntington Prep (W.Va.); Committed to West Virginia
Matt Cross, 6-8, 225, PF; Brewster Academy (N.H.); Committed to Miami
Dain Dainja, 6-9, 260, C; Park Center (Minn.); Committed to Baylor
Cam’Ron Fletcher, 6-6, 190, SF; Vashon (Mo.); Committed to Kentucky
Zeb Jackson, 6-3, 165, PG; Montverde Academy (Fla.); Committed to Michigan
Jalen Johnson, 6-8, 220, SF; IMG Academy (Fla.); Committed to Duke
Luke Kasubke, 6-5, 185, SG; Chaminade (Mo.); Committed to Kansas State
Daishen Nix, 6-5, 205, PG; Trinity International (Nev.); Committed to UCLA
Julian Strawther, 6-7, 210, SF; Liberty (Nev.); Committed to Gonzaga
Dalen Terry, 6-6, 180, PG; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.); Committed to Arizona
Corey Walker Jr., 6-7, 205, SF; Hargrave Military Academy (Va.); Committed to Tennessee
Marcus Watson Jr., 6-0, 165, PG; Morgan Park; Committed to Wake Forest
Cut list, no Illinois (15)
Jaemyn Brakefield, 6-8, 210, PF; Huntington Prep (W.Va.); Top 10 of Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Louisville, West Virginia, Florida State, Kansas, UCLA and Ole Miss
Nimari Burnett, 6-4, 180, SG; Prolific Prep (Calif.); Top 5 of Texas Tech, Michigan, Alabama, Louisville and Oregon
Jaylen Clark, 6-5, 200, SF, Etiwanda (Calif.); Top 5 of TCU, Colorado, Southern California, UCLA and New Mexico
Hunter Dickinson, 7-2, 255, C; Dematha (Md.); Top 7 of Michigan, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Purdue, Providence and Notre Dame
Xavier Foster, 7-0, 225, C; Oskaloosa Senior (Iowa); Top 5 of Virginia Tech, Providence, Baylor, Iowa and Iowa State
D.J. Gordon, 6-6, 170, SF; First Love Christian Academy (Pa.); Top 6 of Pittsburgh, VCU, Minnesota, Providence, Iowa and Penn State
Andre Jackson, 6-6, 195, SF; Albany Academy (N.Y.); Top 5 of UConn, Iowa, Maryland, Syracuse and UCLA
Puff Johnson, 6-7, 185, SF; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.); Top 7 of North Carolina, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Arizona
Walker Kessler, 7-0, 235, C; Woodward Academy (Ga.); Top 6 of California, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Duke, Michigan and Auburn
Caleb Love, 6-3, 175, PG; Christian Brothers College (Mo.); Top 6 of Kansas, Arizona, North Carolina, Louisville, Indiana and Missouri
Moses Moody, 6-5, 185, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.); Top 7 of Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Southern California, Ohio State, Florida and Arkansas
Shakeel Moore, 6-1, 185, PG; Moravian Prep Academy (N.C.); Top 5 of Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, North Carolina State and Providence
Matthew Murrell, 6-4, 190, SG; IMG Academy (Fla.); Top 5 of Texas, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Florida and Ole Miss
Jamari Sibley, 6-8, 205, PF; Oak Hill Academy (Va.); Top 10 of South Carolina, Maryland, Syracuse, Florida, Georgetown, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Marquette, Minnesota and Iowa
Jalen Suggs, 6-5, 185, PG; Minnehaha Academy (Minn.); Florida State, Mississippi State, Gonzaga, Minnesota and Marquette
