Good Morning, Illini Nation: Vegas reflections
Brad Underwood couched many of his statements in the postgame press conference after Illinois lost to Virginia this past Sunday as part of what the Illini could learn from their weekend playing top-level competition. After a few days of reflection, here's how the Illinois coach viewed it how his team stacked up in a pair of AP Top 25 games.
"It's been an opportunity to reflect and get better," Underwood said. "There were a lot of positives coming out of Vegas. There were some frustrations and negatives and things we know we have to get better at. One of the things we're really challenging this group is how to win a possession and understand it's a game of possessions.
"Dain (Dainja) missed a jump hook (late against Virginia). You're going to miss a shot, but you've got to come down and fight and be really solid. You've got to have grit and toughness to win that next defensive battle. We didn't win enough of those. It wasn't the action or the actions that Virginia ran. Late in the game they just went straight isolation with (Reese) Beekman and hurt us. We've got to be tough enough to make those stops. Little victories when you don't score."
