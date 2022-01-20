Good Morning, Illini Nation: Walk-on guard commits
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois added to its list of newcomers for the 2022-23 season a second time this week when Glenbard West guard Paxton Warden committed as a walk-on. Worden will join fellow Class of 2022 grads Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers in addition to Baylor transfer Dain Dainja, who enrolled this week.
100% Committed🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/gRwtyzKGIb— Paxton Warden (@PaxtonWarden) January 20, 2022
Warden had two offers from lower level in-state programs (St. Xavier and Governors State) before committing to Illinois on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard is a starter for unbeaten Glenbard West (20-0) and now gives the Hilltoppers an all D-I starting lineup. Braden Huff is headed to Gonzaga, Caden Pierce will play at Princeton and both Bobby Durkin and Ryan Renfro committed to Army.
Glenbard West extended its winning streak twice this week already with wins against Fenwick in the MLK Classic and a senior night victory against Proviso West where Warden was the top scorer with 15 points. The Hilltoppers play at Hinsdale Central on Friday and face Whitney Young on Saturday in the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet Academy.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).