Brad Underwood has made it clear since he became Illinois' coach that his intention on the recruiting trail is to target winners. Successful players on successful teams.
The Illini have that in their 2022 recruiting class. Sencire Harris won a second state title with St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) to end his high school career. Skyy Clark was injured for a significant portion of the 2021-22 season, but he was still on a Montverde Academy (Fla.) team that won a second straight GEICO Nationals championship. Ty Rodgers won a state title as a junior at Grand Blanc (Mich.), and Jayden Epps was on a state title team at King's Fork (Va.) as a sophomore.
That winning pedigree even extends to preferred walk-on Paxton Warden. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard was a key starter for Glenbard West (37-1) during the Hilltoppers' nearly spotless run to a Class 4A state title.
"I think Coach Underwood is just recruiting winners, and that's the definition of who Paxton is," Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka said. "What you're going to get out of him is you're going to get somebody bought in. He's going to stay loyal. That’s the other thing people don't think about. He’s going to grind and fight because he wants to prove himself at U of I."
Warden averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and two steals in his state championship senior season at Glenbard West. He was one of five starters heading to the Division I ranks alongside Braden Huff (Gonzaga), Caden Pierce (Princeton) Bobby Durkin (one-time Army commit with other D-I offers) and Ryan Renfro (Army).
"He’s a really good shooter, and then he can defend really well," Huff said of Warden. "I don’t think a ton of people give him enough credit for that. He’ll get up and lock down the best offensive player. He’s really athletic as well — jumps out of the gym and catches people by surprise from that standpoint, too.
"I’m excited he got that opportunity to play for Illinois and not be too far away from his family. What they’ve built, what the coaching staff has built in Champaign has been something really great, and I think they’re still building. For Paxton to be a part of that, I’m really excited for him."
