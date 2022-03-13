Good Morning, Illini Nation: Walk-on winner
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood has a specific player profile he's looking for when he's putting together the Illinois basketball roster. There are obviously physical traits and basketball skills that are important. Just as vital? A winning pedigree. The Illini coach likes players from winning programs.
Even the walk-ons, apparently. Illinois is set to add Glenbard West guard Paxton Warden as a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Warden just wrapped up a special season with the Hilltoppers, who basically went wire to wire as the most dominant team in the state as the Class 4A state champs.
Glenbard West has a loaded starting lineup. Braden Huff is going to Gonzaga. Caden Pierce is Princeton bound. And both Bobby Durkin and Ryan Renfro will play at Army.
Warden isn't just some random fifth starter, though. He was actually Glenbard West's fourth-leading scorer and was averaging 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range heading into the state tournament. While Warden had just three points, four assists and one rebound in the Hilltoppers' semifinal win against Bolingbrook, he scored a game-high 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting in the championship game win against Whitney Young.
So Illinois might be getting a baller in the 6-foot-4 future walk-on guard. The Illini won't exactly be lacking for guard depth in 2022-23 — and their still on the hunt for more apparently — but Warden could be a killer on the scout team.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).