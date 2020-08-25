Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Monday marked the first day of classes at the University of Illinois for the new school year. It also held a small measure of significance for the Illini men's basketball team, with preferred walk-ons Edgar Padilla Jr. and Connor Serven both officially added to the roster. Padilla and Serven both committed to Illinois this spring. The former did so in March, while the later (a 6-9, 215-pound St. Rita grad) announced his commitment in early April.
Padilla has ties to both Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua and Illini freshman guard Andre Curbelo. Like Curbelo, Padilla is from Puerto Rico. His dad, Edgar Padilla, is a longtime friend of Antigua. The elder Padilla, who played for John Calipari at UMass in the mid-90s, was also partially responsible for getting Curbelo to the United States for high school.
The younger Padilla represented Puerto Rico in FIBA competition at the 2019 U17 Centrobasket Championships last summer in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and played with 2021 Illini target Rafael Pinzon. Puerto Rico finished second in the tournament. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Padilla had his best performance in a group stage win against El Salvador, putting up 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block.
The addition of Padilla and Serven means Illinois has four walk-ons on its 2020-21 roster. Tyler Underwood is back, utilizing his sixth year of eligibility, and so is Fisher grad Zach Griffith for his senior year.
