Good Morning, Illini Nation: Watch Jayden Epps in Iverson Classic
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Interested in getting a look at incoming Illinois freshman Jayden Epps before he arrives in Champaign. The four-star guard is set to play in the Iverson Classic at 3 p.m. today, and the game — for the first time ever — will air live on TV. So find CBS Sports on the dial and settle in to watch Epps play with some of the top talent in the Class of 2022. Just like Ty Rodgers did at the Jordan Brand Classic.
Yohan Traore (@traore_yohan) with the one-more pass to #Illinois signee Jayden Epps (@Jaydenepps_) for the corner splash @DCCHoops @CombineMbb https://t.co/vugpDNBbhg pic.twitter.com/QjqrI2mhom— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 28, 2022
There's plenty of crossover between the Jordan Brand Classic and Iverson Classic when it comes to the players that are set to participate. Here's how Epps' Team Loyalty, which has added former East St. Louis star Darius Miles as a mentor to the coaching staff stacks up: Amari Bailey (UCLA), Dior Johnson (Oregon), Keyonte George (Baylor), Brandon Miller (Alabama), MJ Rice (Kansas), Julian Phillips (uncommitted), Chris Livingston (Kentucky), Tarris Reed Jr. (Michigan), Yohan Traore (Auburn) and Mark Mitchell (Duke).
Epps and Team Loyalty will play against Team Honor, which includes Cason Wallace (Kentucky), Arterio Morris (Texas), Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas), Dariq Whitehead (Duke), Cameron Whitmore (Villanova), Anthony Black (Arkansas), Jarace Walker (Houston), Jaxon Kohler (Michigan State), Kel'el Ware (Oregon), Kamari Lands (Louisville), BJ Edwards (Tennessee) and Jett Howard (Michigan).
Today's game presents a pretty good opportunity for Epps to prove himself as one of the best guards in the country in his class. If he holds his own — or better — against the likes of Wallace, Morris, Smith and Black (all five-stars), then consider that mission accomplished.
*Fun fact* ... Former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu played in both the Jordan Brand Classic and Iverson Classic in 2018.
