Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'Watching' from afar
I spent Friday night "watching" Illinois basketball in easily my least favorite way. By not actually watching. It was Twitter and the live stats for me from Omaha, Neb. I made the trip West for today's Illini football game, and sketchy hotel WiFi (plus no real need to ever have it) meant actually watching a no go.
Joe Vozzelli filled in Friday night in my absence (read all he wrote!) but I still had a few thoughts following along via Twitter and the live stats. That obviously doesn't tell the full story, but did illustrate a few key points.
These photos obviously caught my attention:
Going through warmups, freshman Skyy Clark is wearing a brace on his left shoulder. #illini pic.twitter.com/YOYZzF9kge— Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) October 28, 2022
Will Skyy Clark ever be fully healthy? The freshman guard arrived in Champaign in the final stages of his rehab and recovery from the July 2021 ACL, got cleared at the end of summer workouts, missed time after the start of official practices because of a concussion and now is in the Trent Frazier shoulder brace. Doesn't seem all that ideal.
Now for some quick hits:
- I've maintained Coleman Hawkins could have a breakout junior season, and I get that it's Quincy, but he played well Friday night. The double-double was a nice touch, but a couple steals and a couple assists highlighted just how much of the game he could impact.
- Four turnovers for Hawkins, though, was too many. He wasn't alone with that issue, of course, with Illinois turning it over 10 times in the first half.
- The efficiency with which Hawkins and RJ Melendez scored Friday night stood out even more because of the inefficiency around them. Those two shot a combined 12 of 19 (63 percent). The rest of the Illini were 20 of 52 (38 percent).
- Illinois shooting 6 of 34 (17.6 percent) from three-point range seems problematic. Shots don't fall sometimes, but a shooting effort like that in the wake of losing their best shooter in Luke Goode might be a warning sign.
- Ty Rodgers had nine rebounds in 16 minutes. That's getting the job done.
- Matthew Mayer was 2 of 7 from the field with six points and three rebounds in 16 minutes. Not his best showing, and it sounded like conditioning is still an issue after he missed basically the whole summer with a back injury.
- My favorite analytic taken completely out of context? Brandon Lieb's offensive rating of 218.7, which is points produced by a player per 100 possessions. Lieb's assist on Hawkins' late first half three-pointer carried some real weight.
