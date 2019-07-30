Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'We’re more confident and more comfortable'
The hype around the Illinois basketball team heading into the 2019-20 season is palpable. National pundits look at the number of returning players the Illini have — and the fewer number many of their Big Ten rivals return — and see a place for Brad Underwood’s team at least in the top half of the conference. That’s a position Illinois hasn’t held since the 2014-15 season when it tied for seventh at 9-9 with Indiana.
So I asked both Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols what makes the 2019-20 team different than the group that went 12-21 last season. What is it about these Illini that has some national media and a good portion of the fan base alike feeling so positive?
Feliz said Illinois will put a fun brand of basketball on the court. That’s aided, the senior guard said, by the team’s comfort with one another.
“Last year it was like eight or nine new guys,” Feliz said. “We do know each other. We played with each other for a whole season last year. Now, we’re more confident and more comfortable playing with each other. I think that’s going to help a lot.”
Nichols was straightforward with his assessment. The redshirt senior forward has seen a growth in maturity from himself and his teammates on the court.
“Mentally, I think we’ll be able to sustain certain levels of locked-in-ness,” Nichols said. “We’ll be able to sustain that for the duration of games. In this case, we had to go through those close games.
“We had to go through the nail-biters. We had to go through the games where we thought we should have won and then lost. All of those experiences — all of those ups and downs — taught us how to prepare the right way for games this season as we approach it.”
