Good Morning, Illini Nation: Weston sets decision date
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois was ahead of the curve in April when it got a commitment from four-star guard Luke Goode. College basketball has since caught up in the Class of 2021. Every Big Ten but Iowa has at least one commit. Michigan has four. Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland and Northwestern? Three apiece.
The Illini could add to their '21 recruiting haul in just less than a week. Four-star wing Brandon Weston will announce his commitment on Sept. 1, choosing a basketball destination from a top six he revealed a week ago. Illinois, obviously, was in that group. So were Seton Hall, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and dark horse Western Illinois.
Illinois is in a good place with Weston's recruitment. The pull of assistant coach Chin Coleman and current Illini freshman guard Adam Miller is strong. Weston has also visited the Illinois campus on multiple occasions and did so at the end of the 2019-20 season with Miller and got a taste of what an Illini win in front of a sellout crowd was like.
The now former Morgan Park standout — he's headed to Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) for his final season — would still be a fit for Illinois even with Goode already on board. Their positions might overlap, but their games don't. Weston would be the slasher to Goode's shooter.
Illinois, though, isn't the only program with a strong pitch to make. Seton Hall can tout its location close to where Weston grew up in New York. Western Illinois has new assistant coach Nick Irvin and new point guard Marcus Watson Jr. repping Morgan Park. Wake Forest, even though it's on a new coach in Steve Forbes, has recruited Weston the longest as a program out of his top six.
Is Weston to Illinois a sure thing? No, but Brad Underwood and Co. are at least in a comfortable place with less than a week to go before his decision.
