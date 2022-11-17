Good Morning, Illini Nation: What Chester Frazier looks for in recruiting
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jayden Epps plays with an edge. So does Sencire Harris. They also just play hard. Illinois fans have discovered that through three games so far this season. It's what drew assistant coach Chester Frazier's interest in the guard duo during the recruiting process. It's the foundation, in fact, of what he looks for on the recruiting trail. (Class of 2023 signee Amani Hansberry fits that mold, too).
"I gravitate to those kind of guys," the former Illinois guard said. "It's maybe my evaluation of players from my time at Kansas State. At K-State, we weren't getting the top, top level guys, but you had to get tough kids that were willing to go in and fight and compete against Kansas. Competitive drive and motor are the two things I look for first. If you don't play hard or don't have a will to compete then, sorry, you could be as talented as you want to be, I probably won't recruit you. Just the facts."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).