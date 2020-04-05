Good Morning, Illini Nation: What could have been
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Saturday was supposed to be the Final Four in Atlanta. This coming Monday, the national championship game. Would Illinois have made it that far had the NCAA tournament not been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
There's honestly no telling. The Illini were a top 25 team at the end of the regular season and could have been in line for a momentum-building Big Ten tournament run. As wacky as the 2019-20 college basketball was as a whole, anything was possible for Illinois.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili has been the only Illini player to speak publicly since the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were canceled. The sophomore forward answered questions for nearly 20 minutes earlier this week in a conference call. Here's what he had to say on the abrupt end to Illinois' season:
"I'm really heartbroken, to be honest," Bezhanishvili said. "We did make it, but it just never happened. We put in so, so much work. Not just one year, but these past two years, this group of guys have been really, really, really working to achieve something like going to the tournament. We felt like we were not the team that goes to the tournament just to play one game.
"We felt like — and we still feel like — we have the talent and the coaching staff and everything to make a deep run. It's a really, really hard thing, and to be honest I'm still heartbroken. Especially for the seniors who have no more chance to experience it. I'm super close to those guys — Kipper, Dre, Samson and Tyler, all those guys — and I'm just really heartbroken for them.
"It's just really a bad thing, but at the same time, thinking all that through, I realize this is way, way, way bigger than basketball and the work that we have put in. This issue is so much bigger and impacts the entire world. I have understanding of that as well. I just have a big shoutout to all the nurses and doctors who are fighting this as well because they're putting themselves at risk throughout the whole entire world."
