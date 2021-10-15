Good Morning, Illini Nation: What happens in Vegas
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2021-22 college basketball season is still a few weeks away from its first games — that Nov. 9 opening night can't come soon enough — but we're already hearing about games for 2022-23. Like Thursday's report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein that Illinois would play in the Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas next season.
It's not so much that the Illini landed another MTE opportunity. It's who they'll be facing. The other three teams headed to Las Vegas next season? Baylor, Virginia and UCLA. So ... the 2021 national champs, the 2019 national champs and the program with the most titles ever.
Pretty good company to keep. And it sends the signal that Illinois is relevant again on the national college basketball stage. This year's Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., is a nice event — and a potential title game showdown with Arkansas is an elite matchup — but what's going to happen in Vegas next season outshines it.
Just as an aside, Illinois last played in Las Vegas in Brad Underwood's first season. The Illini lost to UNLV 89-82 despite four players in double figures — led by Mark Smith's 17-point performance — and two more scoring eight points each. Trent Frazier (16 points) and Da'Monte Williams (eight points) are still around.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).