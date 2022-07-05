Good Morning, Illini Nation: What kind of player is Zacharie Perrin?
The problem with trying to understand exactly what a basketball player offers on the court while relying solely on highlights is inherent in their name. Nobody's going to put out lowlights. The momentary lapses on defense. The missed shots.
But highlights are all there is when it comes to the newest Illinois freshman. So what kind of player is Zacaharie Perrin? I watched the following video and jotted down a few notes:
— What stands out the most is Perrin's ability to absorb contact in the post and still finish through said contact. He might have the physical makeup of a modern big at 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds, but there are some post moves in his bag, too.
— Like is expected of all bigs these days, however, Perrin can stretch the floor a bit. He has a soft touch on his jump shot and looks more comfortable now at, say, 15-18 feet than the three-point line. He does have some pick-and-pop ability, but he needs time to get his jumper off.
— The situation might not present itself often, but Perrin can grab a defensive rebound and push the ball upcourt himself if necessary. Handle doesn't appear to be loose either.
— Defensively, Perrin showed just some ability when switched off on to a smaller defender. Again, highlights, but he appeared to move fairly well laterally. A little shot blocker in him, too.
But how does Brad Underwood see him?
"A very, very skilled typical European-type player," the Illinois coach said. "At times, you see some Coleman (Hawkins). At times you see some low post scoring you get excited about. He's a guy that can really pass the ball."
Perrin won't be on campus until August after playing with the French U18 team again this summer. How he fits at Illinois? It's to be determined.
"We didn't recruit him because he's not talented," Underwood said. "He's very talented. You play on a world stage like he does against older people, and he's had tremendous success. That excites me because that's what the college game is. It's 18-year-olds playing against 20- and 21-year-olds and having to find success. He's done that."
