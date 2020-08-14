Good Morning, Illini Nation: What more could Ayo accomplish?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu's decision to return to Illinois for the 2020-21 season obviously turned some heads. It became a national story. The guys at CBS Sports — Gary Parrish in particular — have set the bar pretty high for what the Illini guard might be able to accomplish in his junior season.
The college basketball group a CBS Sports put together a roundtable discussion of sorts about which early entrant that pulled his name from the NBA draft could elevate his stock the highest in 2020-21.
Matt Norlander went under the radar with Austin Peay's Jordyn Adams. Low key a really interesting pick. Kyle Boone tapped LSU's Darius Days — a one-time Illinois target. David Cobb went Michigan State's Aaron Henry, who will have to figure it out if the Spartans are to maintain their place among the national elite.
But Parrish? He went Dosunmu. Here's a snippet of what he had to say:
"Put simply, Dosunmu will be an All-American this season. He's going to post big numbers for an Illinois team that'll start in the top 10 of the national rankings and could, theoretically, stay there. More than anything, that's the key to being an All-American (or true national player of the year candidate). You usually have to be a super-productive player on a nationally relevant team. And Dosunmu is about to be a super-productive player on a nationally relevant team."
