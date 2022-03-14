College/Prep Sports Reporter

Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood, left, speaks with host Brian Barnhart on his weekly radio show on Monday night at Papa Del's in Champaign.

Episode 190: The champ is here

Illinois opened as a 7 1/2-point favorite against Chattanooga in the 5:50 p.m. Friday matchup between the Nos. 4 and 13 seeds, respectively, in the South region. Here's some of what was said Sunday about the Illini, the Mocs and the matchup:

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander: "The Illini have the pieces, size, experience and talent to make a run to New Orleans. It's all about putting it together. The only thing stopping this team is itself. ... We've seen Illinois look close to elite this season. A Sweet 16, at minimum, is the expectation for this fan base."

Rivals' Rob Cassidy: "I’ve been a Chattanooga guy all season, so I’ll stick with the 13th-seeded Mocs here. This is a veteran-led bunch armed with the best SoCon player since Steph Curry in Malachi Smith and a guy with elite, high-major experience in Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa. Add in the fact that Illinois is coming off of a less-than-impressive performance in a Big Ten tournament loss to Indiana, and I could see Lamont Paris’ team pulling this off."

