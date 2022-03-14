Good Morning, Illini Nation: What they're saying about Illinois-Chattanooga
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois opened as a 7 1/2-point favorite against Chattanooga in the 5:50 p.m. Friday matchup between the Nos. 4 and 13 seeds, respectively, in the South region. Here's some of what was said Sunday about the Illini, the Mocs and the matchup:
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander: "The Illini have the pieces, size, experience and talent to make a run to New Orleans. It's all about putting it together. The only thing stopping this team is itself. ... We've seen Illinois look close to elite this season. A Sweet 16, at minimum, is the expectation for this fan base."
Stat to remember, Illinois fans: Chattanooga is No. 333 in the country in two-point percentage D over the last month. Kofi should beast ... and beast ... and beast.— Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) March 13, 2022
OK — Houston, UAB, Illinois, Chattanooga (👀), Ohio State, Loyola-Chicago, Villanova and Delaware — let's party. Pittsburgh-bound.— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 13, 2022
Illinois and Loyola both head to Pittsburgh; tough draw for Illini vs. 27-win Chattanooga with 10th-seeded Ramblers matched up vs. Ohio State. Loyola likely gets 'Nova if they can upset OSU. Only consensus on this draw? Chicago media loves it, same city and day for local teams.— David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) March 13, 2022
TALK IT INTO EXISTENCE, SETH!*the 1997 Sweet 16 run also included Illinois.. just saying*@SethDavisHoops x #GoMocs pic.twitter.com/X84rLhPXjo— Chattanooga Mocs MBB (@GoMocsMBB) March 13, 2022
Rivals' Rob Cassidy: "I’ve been a Chattanooga guy all season, so I’ll stick with the 13th-seeded Mocs here. This is a veteran-led bunch armed with the best SoCon player since Steph Curry in Malachi Smith and a guy with elite, high-major experience in Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa. Add in the fact that Illinois is coming off of a less-than-impressive performance in a Big Ten tournament loss to Indiana, and I could see Lamont Paris’ team pulling this off."
