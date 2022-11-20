Good Morning, Illini Nation: What they're saying about Illinois
Illinois has already secured one early season signature win after pulling off Friday's comeback against No. 8 UCLA. A win today against No. 16 Virginia could launch the Illini up the new AP Top 25 poll when it comes out late Monday morning.
Simply put, Illinois impressed in its Continental Tire Main Event debut and drew some national attention. Here's a sampling (beyond all the people that just tweeted Terrence Shannon Jr.'s name in wonder):
Baylor/Virginia on ESPN2 but Illinois/UCLA is on ESPNU. pic.twitter.com/FDfrTY5XLl— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 18, 2022
The only thing better than Terrance Shannon tonight was the Illinois fan base. Those people FILLED this arena tonight. The players fed off that energy.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 19, 2022
Illinois-UCLA has probably been my favorite game to watch so far this season. Energy and intensity is just different. The shot-making of the Tyger Campbell-Jaime Jaquez two-man game, Terrence Shannon putting on a show, Illinois' Chaos Ball in the second half. Just a lot of fun.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 19, 2022
Tough, resilient, stifling, disruptive … Illinois, who experienced a worrisome first half lull, greatly impressed after the break and pulled away from UCLA.— Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) November 19, 2022
This team could be damn fun. Just wait until this backcourt gains some experience.
Bring on Virginia.
Terrence Shannon looks like a lottery pick tonight. Always had the ability but always left you wanting more. When he returned from injury last year it was like he was trying to make up for lost time. He's been awesome and came into this game with a 140.8 offensive rating.— CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) November 19, 2022
Coaches at all levels should show their players clips of Sencire Harris from tonight's game between Illinois and UCLA.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 19, 2022
The reason why?
You don't have to score or play the entire game to be a STAR in your role.
The Big Ten rolled through the Gavitt Games, got a big-time win from Illinois over UCLA last night and now Maryland is impressing at Mohegan Sun. The league has really impressed to start the season. That’s how you rack up bids on Selection Sunday.— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) November 19, 2022
