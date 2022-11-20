College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

UCLA Illinois Basketball

From left, Coleman Hawkins, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Skyy Clark celebrate during the second half of Friday night’s 79-70 Illinois win against No. 8 UCLA at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

 Chase Stevens/AP

Illinois has already secured one early season signature win after pulling off Friday's comeback against No. 8 UCLA. A win today against No. 16 Virginia could launch the Illini up the new AP Top 25 poll when it comes out late Monday morning.

Illinois has already secured one early season signature win after pulling off Friday's comeback against No. 8 UCLA. A win today against No. 16 Virginia could launch the Illini up the new AP Top 25 poll when it comes out late Monday morning.

Simply put, Illinois impressed in its Continental Tire Main Event debut and drew some national attention. Here's a sampling (beyond all the people that just tweeted Terrence Shannon Jr.'s name in wonder):

