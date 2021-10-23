Good Morning, Illini Nation: What to look for in first exhibition
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Tonight will mark the first look at Illinois for the 2021-22 season. It might be an exhibition game and the result won't go down anywhere other than in peoples' memories, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty to look for as the Illini take on St. Francis (Ill.).
Here's what I'll be watching ...
— Austin Hutcherson is one of the bigger X-factors for Illinois this season. Mainly because he's been on the roster for two full seasons and has yet to play a single game. Mystery ups the X-factor quotient. While he's been a bit under the weather this week, I'm curious to see how Illinois coach Brad Underwood will use the athletic 6-6 wing. Hutcherson got quite a bit of time running the point in the Illini's open scrimmage to mixed results. Ball security issues were his main struggle.
— Speaking of other people than Andre Curbelo having the ball in their hands, Da'Monte Williams off the bounce intrigues me. It's kind of a throwback to the type of player he was in high school pre-ACL injury. Williams has gotten at least a little run in the backup point guard "competition" in preseason practice. A bit more aggression on Williams from the offensive while he maintains his "glue guy" rep is intriguing.
— Is Luke Goode still out front in terms of readiness among the three freshmen? The Fort Wayne, Ind., native was in the open practice. All three freshmen will get playing time against St. Francis, but if Goode continues to show he's the most ready he could sneak into the back of the rotation. His combination of size and shooting on the wing is something Illinois really hasn't had in the Underwood era.
