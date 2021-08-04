Good Morning, Illini Nation: What will Alfonso Plummer bring?
Alfonso Plummer had some monster games in his two seasons at Utah. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has maintained the Illini snagged the best shooter out of the transfer portal, and Plummer's résumé backs it up. The 6-foot-1, 182-pound guard averaged 13.6 points last season for the Utes and shot 38.3 percent from three-point range on nearly seven attempts per game. That's after shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc on almost five attempts per game in 2019-20 in his first season at Utah.
The individual monster games, though, also captured Underwood's attention. Like when he set the single-game Pac-12 tournament record with 11 made three-pointers at the end of the 2019-20 season. Or when he scored 21 of his game-high 23 points in the final 7 minutes, 49 seconds of a win at Colorado this past January.
"He's a guy that can really fill it up," Underwood said. "That's a nice option to have in a guy that can really get going. He's a microwave on the offensive side. ... A guy that has got a quick trigger. I can see us having a package for him to get him shots."
