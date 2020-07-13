Good Morning, Illini Nation: What will Michael Foster Jr. do?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Michael Foster Jr. is a consensus top 10 five-star recruit in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward is ranked as high as No. 6 in the senior class by ESPN, but both Rivals (No. 8) and 247Sports (No. 10) are just as high on the versatile forward.
Foster's a big man with guard skills. He averaged 14.3 points and 7.6 rebounds last spring and summer playing for Mac Irvin Fire (alongside Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller) on the Nike EYBL circuit. While he was a frontcourt option with now Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, Foster also regularly played with the ball in his hand. He had a dominant role in 2019-20 at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), putting up 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.1 blocks, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
After some speculation he would reclassify to the 2020 class, Foster will stay in 2021. Mostly because of his age. He's just 17. Even a year in college would put him short of the NBA's age requirement (19) by the 2021 draft.
So what will Foster do? Where will the Milwaukee native wind up? Rivals national analyst Corey Evans broke down five possibilities. Here's what Evans had to say about Illinois' chances:
"Illinois won't have a great pulse on what it can really achieve this season until Kofi Cockburn decides whether to stay in the NBA Draft. If Cockburn returns to the Illini, then it seems safe to assume that next season will be his last in college. This which would create an even bigger need, and a bigger opportunity, along the frontline for a talent like Foster. He is good and capable enough to fill that need if he so chooses. Foster grew up in Milwaukee, and with the Illini investing more time recruiting the West Coast, there are some connections between the program and the five-star. The Illini have more ground to make up but, compared to all other suitors, they could be the dark horse in Foster's recruitment."
