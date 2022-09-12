Good Morning, Illini Nation: What Zacharie Perrin news means
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
News breaking that Zacharie Perrin won't play for Illinois in the 2022-23 season shouldn't have been a surprise at this point. Classes started three weeks ago, and the French forward still wasn't on campus. Obviously not a great sign. That Perrin will spend the coming season at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) was somewhat unexpected.
The impact of Perrin not being able to enroll this year is debatable. Odds are he wouldn't have played all that significant of a role as a true freshman for Illinois given how much ground he had to make up after missing the entire summer. Not to mention he would have been a young big man living and playing in a foreign country for the first time. Expecting too much, too soon, would probably have been a reach.
Then again, there's something about what Perrin showed at the FIBA U18 European Championships this summer. There's a legitimate case to be made that it was Perrin, not Rayan Rupert or Sidy Cissoko, that was France's best player. That's only notable because draft experts have tabbed both Rupert and Cissoko as potential first round picks in next year's NBA draft. Combined with Perrin's breakout spring that put him on the radar of power conference college programs, and there's some intriguing potential in the newly 18-year-old, 6-foot-10 forward.
But Perrin will have to wait for his college basketball opportunity. Doing so at Sunrise Christian isn't a terrible alternative. The Buffaloes are a top five team nationally with multiple high-level players, including Class of 2023 four-star guards Miro Little (Baylor), Layden Blocker (Arkansas) and Scotty Middleton (Ohio State), Class of 2023 five-star wing Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite) and Class of 2024 five-star center John Bol, who has an Illini offer. Not a bad situation for Perrin to continue to hone his skills.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).