Good Morning, Illini Nation: What's left of 2021 recruiting board
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Mac Etienne's somewhat surprising commitment to UCLA earlier this week left Illinois' 2021 recruiting board rather sparse. Between the players already committed and/or signed and others that have already cut the Illini from their lists, Brad Underwood and Co. don't have a ton to work with.
Just as a refresher, here's who is left (even if you couldn't say Illinois was a leader in any of these recruitments at the moment):
Wesley Cardet Jr.
6-6, 175, Combo guard
West Oaks Academy (Fla.)
Kordell Charles
6-7, 200, Small forward
IMG Academy (Fla.)
Jaden Hardy
6-4, 185, Shooting guard
Coronado (Nev.)
Ramses "RJ" Melendez
6-7, 195, Small forward
Center Pointe Christian (Fla.)
Yerald Mieses
6-2, 165, Point guard
Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.)
Deiman Reyes
6-9, 205, Power forward
Veritas Prep (Calif.)
Nate Santos
6-7, 180, Small forward
Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.)
Basically ... Illinois will most likely have to navigate what could be a wild offseason if transfers no longer have to sit out a season. Especially when it comes to Kofi Cockburn insurance should the Illini 7-footer not come back for a third season.
And if you're curious, here's where the committed/signed targets previously on Illinois' board wound up after not opting for the Illini:
- Mustapha Amzil - Dayton
- Sam Ayomide - Memphis
- Isaiah Barnes - Michigan
- Malaki Branham - Ohio State
- Pierre Brooks II - Michigan State
- Kendall Brown - Baylor
- Ahamad Bynum - DePaul
- Kennedy Chandler - Tennessee
- Max Christie - Michigan State
- Moussa Diabate - Michigan
- Mac Etienne - UCLA
- AJ Griffin - Duke
- DaRon Holmes - Dayton
- Bryce Hopkins - Kentucky
- Harrison Ingram - Stanford
- David Jones - DePaul
- Franck Kepnang - Oregon
- Langston Love - Baylor
- Louis Lesmond - Harvard
- Will McClendon - UCLA
- Jordan Nesbitt - Memphis
- Manny Obaseki - Texas A&M
- Rafael Pinzon - St. John's
- Alexis Reyes - East Carolina
- Julian Roper - Northwestern
- Jamarion Sharp - Western Kentucky
- Drissa Traore - St. John's
- Michael Trigg Jr. - USC
- TyTy Washington - Creighton
- Blake Wesley - Notre Dame
- Brandon Weston - Seton Hall
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).