Good Morning, Illini Nation: What's next for in-state 2021 recruiting?
Illinois sort of went all-in on in-state recruiting in the Class of 2021. The Illini targeted twice as many players as they did in the 2020 class and got in fairly early with offers for them, too.
It's been about a year since that rush of offers last spring and summer for Illinois' in-state targets in the 2021 class. Tuesday's commitment by five-star Rolling Meadows guard Max Christie to Michigan State took another name off the board.
Fenwick's Bryce Hopkins was an early commit to Louisville. So was Simeon's Ahamad Bynum to DePaul. Guys like Simeon's Isaiah Barnes (Michigan) and Niles Notre Dame's Louis Lesmond (Harvard) have also come off the board recently. The last man standing is now Morgan Park's Brandon Weston.
Weston got his Illinois offer in June 2019. He's picked up other offers from Saint Louis, UAB, St. John's, Nebraska, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Michigan and Western Illinois since. He's still a priority for the Illini, though, especially after his junior season at Morgan Park where he put up 19.2 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game and was a News-Gazette All-State Second Team selection.
The lack of an AAU season this spring and summer eliminated some potential opportunities for other in-state prospects to pop on Illinois' radar. Neuqua Valley's John Poulakidas is a legit shooter with other high major offers. All Anthony Sayles (a two-sport standout with football) and Troy D'Amico do at Niles Notre Dame is win. Whitney Young's Grant Newell has been on the Illinois campus on an unofficial visit.
Illinois has hit on major in-state targets in two of the last three classes, adding Ayo Dosunmu in 2018 and Adam Miller in 2020. If the pattern skips a year again and Weston goes elsewhere or the Illini add a different wing, then maybe 2022 will be the year for a guys like Tinley Park's AJ Casey or Yorkville Christian's Jaden Schutt.
