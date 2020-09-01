Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There was more bad news than good the last two days on the recruiting front for Illinois. While the Illini landed in the new top nine for top 40 forward Bryce Hopkins, they lost out on three other 2021 prospects. Four-star wings Brandon Weston committed to Seton Hall and David Jones to DePaul, respectively, while five-star forward Michael Foster Jr. didn't have Illinois in his top eight. Four professional options made it. So did Georgia, Florida State, Western Illinois (the Nick Irvin effect in full force) and Grambling.
So where does that leave Brad Underwood and Co. in 2021 recruiting? For one, with fewer options. It's basically Hopkins, four-star guard Jordan Nesbitt (seen as a Saint Louis lean) and four-star center Mac Etienne at the top of the list.
That list is also growing. After missing out on Weston and Jones on consecutive days, Illinois offered four-star recruit Wesley Cardet on Monday. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as high as No. 49 nationally in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.
Cardet has other offers from Alabama, Clemson, Dayton, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida International, Howard, Iona, Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, Rutgers, St. John's, Saint Louis, South Florida and USC.
Cardet is a recent transfer to West Oaks Academy in Orlando. He did so with former Northeast (Fla.) teammates J.J. Harris, Ryan Bewley and Matthew Bewley. The Bewley twins are Class of 2023 prospects and both have Illinois offers. Cardet averaged 21 points, 10.6 rebounds and five assists as a sophomore at Northeast in 2018-19, with Matthew Bewley taking on top player honors as a freshman in 2019-20 putting up 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game.
West Oaks is the alma mater of former Illinois guard Andres Feliz. Recent Illini offer Fray Nguimbi — a three-star Class of 2022 forward — played the last two years at West Oaks, but the 6-8 forward from the Congo will play his junior season at First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pa.
