As summer has turned to fall, Illinois has been dealt blow after blow on the recruiting trail. Mostly in its pursuit of another wing to add to four-star guard Luke Goode, who committed in April. Those were halcyon days in the Illini's 2021 recruiting. Goode was an early boost, but momentum didn't build. Instead, Brandon Weston (Seton Hall), David Jones (DePaul) and now Jordan Nesbitt (Memphis) all picked elsewhere.
So where do Brad Underwood and Co. turn from here? There's really one clear priority: Get a commitment from four-star Mac Etienne. There's always another guard to pursue. When it comes to high school big men that could be impactful right away? It's basically down to Etienne on Illinois' board.
Speaking of that board. With Wednesday's news of Nesbitt's commitment to Memphis, here's how the Illini's board currently stands. It'll give you an idea of who Illinois offered, who's still available and where the others wound up:
Committed
- Isaiah Barnes; Simeon; Michigan
- Malaki Branham; St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio); Ohio State
- Pierre Books II; Douglass Academy (Mich.); Michigan Sate
- Kendall Brown; Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.); Baylor
- Ahamad Bynum; Simeon; DePaul
- Kennedy Chandler; Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.); Tennessee
- Max Christie; Rolling Meadows; Michigan State
- Luke Goode; Homestead (Ind.); Illinois
- A.J. Griffin; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.); Duke
- Harrison Ingram; St. Mark's (Texas); Stanford
- David Jones; Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.); DePaul
- Langston Love; Montverde Academy (Fla.); Baylor
- Louis Lesmond; Niles Notre Dame; Harvard
- Will McClendon; Bishop Gorman (Nev.); UCLA
- Jordan Nesbitt; St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.); Memphis
- Manny Obaseki; Allen (Texas); Texas A&M
- Rafael Pinzon; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.); St. John's
- Alexis Reyes; Cushing Academy (Mass.); East Carolina
- Julian Roper; St. Mary's (Mich.); Northwestern
- Drissa Traore; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.); St. John's
- Brandon Weston; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.); Seton Hall
Not committed - Illinois out
- Patrick Baldwin Jr.; Hamilton (Wis.)
- Charles Bediako; IMG Academy (Fla.)
- Michael Foster Jr.; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
- DaRon Holmes; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- Chet Holmgren; Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
- Michael Trigg Jr.; Carrollwood Day (Fla.)
- Blake Wesley; Riley (Ind.)
Not committed - Illinois at least not cut
- Sam Ayomide; The Phelps School (Pa.); Center
- Wesley Cardet Jr.; West Oaks Academy (Fla.); Combo guard
- Mac Etienne; Brewster Academy (N.H.); Center
- Jaden Hardy; Coronado (Nev.); Shooting guard
- Bryce Hopkins; Fenwick; Power forward
- Franck Kepnang; Westtown School (Pa.); Center
- TyTy Washington; AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.); Point guard
Not committed - Has reported offer, nothing really happening
- Terrion Arnold; John Paul II Catholic (Fla.); Point guard
- Moussa Diabate; IMG Academy (Fla.); Power forward
- Gerald Doakes; Pro-Vision Academy (Texas); Point guard
- Yerald Mieses; Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.); Point guard
- Deiman Reyes; Veritas Prep (Calif.); Power forward
- Nate Santos; Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.); Small forward
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).