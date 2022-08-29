Good Morning, Illini Nation: What's next in Class of 2023 recruiting?
Illinois got its man Sunday with a commitment from Class of 2023 four-star forward Amani Hansberry. The Mount St. Joseph (Md.) product spent most of the summer as basically the sole recruiting target for Brad Underwood and Co. That effort paid off with Hansberry's commitment, and the Illini staff doesn't have to rush to add to its 2023 recruiting class.
After adding five freshmen in the most recent class, the '23 group always projected to be a small one. It could just be Hansberry. Illinois has one open scholarship remaining for the coming 2022-23 season and could use it on a midseason transfer. Hansberry would fill the scholarship Matthew Mayer will vacate, and that could be that.
Odds are, another scholarship or two, however, will come open. Terrence Shannon Jr. won't necessarily spend his bonus fifth year in Champaign if there's an NBA opportunity in his grasp. Coleman Hawkins, currently projected as a second round pick next summer, could choose to pursue that path, too. Then who knows if someone will transfer. It's a regular occurrence nationwide.
Adding those five freshmen in the Class of 2022 means hitting the transfer portal next spring/summer makes a lot of sense for Underwood if there are scholarships to give. Odds are he'll keep one open, too, given that seems to be his growing first choice.
Also, there just aren't that many 2023 targets remaining. Some could pop up during the course of the 2022-23 season, but for now the Illinois board is looking a little empty. There's Italian point guard Niccolò Moretti, of course. Plus more recent offers from July like Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) wing Brady Dunlap and John Marshall (Va.) wing Dennis Parker II.
The main thing? Illinois got its guy in Hansberry. Anything else in the 2023 recruiting class right now is gravy. Because don't be surprised if it's the four-star forward and a transfer or two rounding out the class, and those moves won't be made for months.
