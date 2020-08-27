Good Morning, Illini Nation: When basketball and football collide
I had two thoughts when I saw this video Tuesday afternoon.
Take 1.@CoachUnderwood pic.twitter.com/1qT7U5Mb8P— Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) August 25, 2020
First, despite objections from some of his Illinois football teammates that it wasn't, in fact, the first take, Kendrick Green can get buckets. Second, it took me back to a conversation this past Illinois basketball season between myself and some of my Illini media colleagues.
Conversations on press row are certainly varied. Basketball is obviously a common theme, but there's always time to discuss '90s hip-hop and R&B (Shannon Ryan is the go to) or lodging options for the next road trip (shouts to Marriott, not a sponsor). There's a camaraderie on press row. It's something I certainly miss in, as Illinois coach Brad Underwood would say, our new abnormal.
Anyway, back to my original point. A number of Illinois football players were in attendance at State Farm Center for the Nov. 26, 2019, Illini basketball game against Lindenwood. The question batted around on press row — and Twitter — centered around which five football players would be in your starting five on the basketball court.
The Decatur Herald & Review's Joey Wagner posed the following question because, well, it wasn't much of a game. Illinois was well on its way to a rout up 66-29 at halftime.
Give me your five #illini football players you would want to see suit up for the second half of this basketball game.— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) November 27, 2019
My answer? A starting five of Dre Brown (liked the idea of a D. Brown running the point), Nate Hobbs, Brandon Peters, Josh Imatorbhebhe and Keith Randolph.
Given some time to rethink my choices, I've come up with an eight-man rotation (as big as a rotation probably ever should be) of Illinois football players on the hardwood. While some are the same, I've tinkered a bit:
PG — Isaiah Williams (ran the point at Trinity Catholic)
SG — Nate Hobbs (word out of the ARC of his crazy hops)
SF — Brandon Peters (had D-I basketball offers)
PF — Keith Randolph (two-time state champ at Belleville West)
C — Moses Okpala (needed some size and he was a high school hooper, too)
BENCH — Kendrick Green (can clearly be a stretch four)
BENCH — Caleb Griffin (four-sport star at Danville, including basketball)
BENCH — Griffin Moore (another former high school hooper)
As far as Illinois basketball players that could help Lovie Smith on the football field? I'd say Kofi Cockburn at left tackle would definitely be intriguing. So would Trent Frazier as a shutdown corner and Da'Monte Williams just lighting people up at outside linebacker.
