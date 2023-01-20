Good Morning, Illini Nation: When free throws aren't free
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Free throw shooting has not been a team strength for Illinois this season. In fact, the Illini entered Thursday night’s game against Indiana shooting 67.05 percent from the free throw line. That was good for 293rd nationally — a spot Illinois shared with William & Mary.
Illinois’ season free throw percentage took a tumble against the Hoosiers down to 65.3 percent. The Illini made just 9 of 23 free throws, and their 39.1 percent success rate was the second time they failed to make even half of their shots at the line. They were also 4 of 9 (44.4 percent) against Virginia. Thursday’s game was the sixth time this season Illinois shot 60 percent or worse from the line. There were only six total games of that inefficiency at the line in 33 games last season.
Thursday’s game was also the Illini’s worst free throw shooting performance since the 2018-19 season. That year featured another 9 of 23 effort at the line albeit in a Jan. 2, 2019, home win against Nebraska.
Terrence Shannon Jr. was the only “success” at the free throw line Thursday night against Indiana, and even he only made 60 percent of his attempts. Dain Dainja was 1 of 4, and both Sencire Harris and Zacharie Perrin — in his Illinois debut — missed a pair apiece late in the second half.
“It’s mental fatigue. We shoot them every day. It’s mental fatigue. You can go back any year you want to look, and I’ll tell you every game where we were flat mentally and I’ll look at our free throw shooting because that’s your ability to concentrate and be focused and dialed in. We had chances to keep it close early. We missed free throws and we missed layups.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).