Today you get an inside look at the type of odd sports-related conversations that happen in the News-Gazette newsroom. Sports editor Matt Daniels and I are newsroom neighbors, and sometimes our conversations drift in unexpected directions. Like when former Illinois women’s soccer coach Jill Ellis announced she was stepping away from the U.S. Women’s National Team after a second World Cup win.
The conversation turned — naturally, of course — to which other former Illinois head coaches were still holding down the top job at a different program. The list isn’t long.
Kevin Hambly is in his third season as the Stanford volleyball coach and just won a national championship. Matt Bollant is heading into year three with the Eastern Illinois women’s basketball team.
Then there’s basketball. Four — count ‘em, four! — former Illinois men’s basketball are still head coaches at the Division I level. John Groce is in his third season at Akron, Bruce Weber has been to three straight NCAA tournaments and is entering his eighth season at Kansas State. Bill Self, of course, has experienced nothing but success now heading into his 17th season at Kansas, and Lon Kruger is about to start his ninth season at Oklahoma (after stops with the Atlanta Hawks and at UNLV).
Still, four active head coaches out of a team’s coaching history is notable. So much so that only two other programs — out of the 353 total in Division I — can claim the same. Trust me, I checked them all. Three others have three active former coaches. Here’s the breakdown:
Memphis (4) — Tubby Smith (High Point), Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech), John Calipari (Kentucky) and Johnny Jones (Texas Southern)
VCU (4) — Will Wade (LSU), Shaka Smart (Texas), Anthony Grant (Dayton) and Jeff Capel (Pittsburgh)
Indiana (3) — Tom Crean (Georgia), Kelvin Sampson (Houston) and Mike Davis (Detroit)
Buffalo (3) — Nate Oats (Alabama), Bobby Hurley (Arizona State) and Reggie Witherspoon (Canisius)
UAB (3) — Jerod Haase (Stanford), Mike Davis (Detroit) and Mike Anderson (St. John’s)
