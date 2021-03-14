Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois had a moment in the middle of the regular season when it dropped out of the top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency in the KenPom rankings. Granted, the Illini were still in the top 20, but it was a dip nonetheless.
After Saturday's Big Ten tournament semifinal win against Iowa, Illinois now checks in at No. 5 in adjusted defensive efficiency. An 11-point win against the Hawkeyes, who boast the No. 2 offensive nationally, certainly helped.
But the Illini have been locked in defensively for several weeks now. The loss at Michigan State is the only time Illinois allowed more than 80 points since, well, the last time it lost before that at home to Ohio State (when the defensive dip first happened).
"We’ve been really focused in and locked in defensively in practice, and it’s carried over to the game," Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "We do a lot of film. We really push each other in practice. We push each other so much in practice it tends to become easier guarding opposing guards or opposing bigs. … I can’t give you our secrets to why we’re so good defensively, but just know we spend a lot of time on the defensive end and it’s working. We spend a lot of time on it. I can say that, but I can’t give you our secrets."
The secret is there's enough talent in the gym at Ubben Basketball Complex that practices are, like Dosunmu said, oftentimes more difficult than game situations. There's also the (not so gentle at times) prodding from the coaching staff to make defense a priority.
"We get after their butt in practice and we work," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Then it becomes habit. You create a mindset that the game is easier than practice. We dial into scouting reports, and we’re getting really dialed into scouting reports. We were making so many mistakes early it was hard to tell what our principles were, but we’re dialed into those things now. That’s fun to see."
