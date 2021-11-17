Good Morning, Illini Nation: When you're in the national conversation
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois might consider writing a thank you note to Michigan for losing at home Tuesday night to Buffalo. Now that's the biggest upset of the still young season, with the No. 5 Wolverines losing to the Bulls.
Until that moment in Ann Arbor, Mich., though the Illini had the dubious distinction of being on the wrong side of the biggest upset of the year. And when you're ranked in the top 10 and regularly in the national college basketball conversation, that means the bad gets talked about, too.
Illinois' Monday night loss to Marquette was the lead topic on the latest episode of "Titus & Tate" with Mark Titus and Tate Frazier. Here's a sample of what they discussed ...
Titus: "The real reason I want to talk about Illinois is because I was screaming at my television that Brad Underwood did not call a timeout at the end of the game. I have no idea why he didn't call a timeout. ... Andre Curbelo has the ball and he is 4 for 18 in this game. He has six turnovers. Illinois has scored one point in the final 5 1/2 or 6 minutes in the game. Curbelo has the ball, and there's like 15 seconds left. After watching what had transpired up to that point, why in God's name, if you're Brad Underwood, would you believe your team could now figure it out on their own?"
Tate: "I think it's a lesson to be learned. We know coaches do this. College coaches like to see their players either sink or swim, and I think he was not going to throw them a raft right now this early in the season."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).