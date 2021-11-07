Good Morning, Illini Nation: Where are they now?
While other teams have certainly been hit harder by the transfer portal the last several years than Illinois, there are still a number of former Illini playing Division I college basketball elsewhere. A look at where they are with the 2021-22 season right around the corner. Like this coming week. College basketball is here!
Mark Smith
The Edwardsville native and 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year is using his super senior season at Kansas State after playing the previous three years at Missouri. That leaves a potential showdown with Smith — even without the Braggin' Rights game — should Illinois and K-State meet up in the Hall of Fame Classic the week of Thanksgiving. That, of course, would require either both teams winning (or losing) their opening game in Kansas City, Mo. Last season was Smith's worst at Missouri, and he averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 31.5 percent from three-point range. He'll be a complementary piece in the K-State backcourt with Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack.
Te'Jon Lucas
Lucas is also using his bonus year of eligibility at a third school, having transferred from Milwaukee to BYU. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard put up 14.9 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game last season with the Panthers while continuing to struggle as a three-point shooter. Lucas will back up Alex Barcello at the point for the Cougars.
Jalen Coleman-Lands
Yes, Coleman-Lands is still playing college basketball. The seventh-year guard is on his fourth team after transferring from Iowa State to Kansas (after also previously playing at DePaul). Coleman-Lands used a medical hardship to get a sixth season last year in Ames, Iowa, and stayed in the Big 12 with the Jayhawks with his COVID-19 bonus seventh season. The 6-4, 187-pound guard averaged 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last season for Iowa State and will probably be more of a depth piece for Kansas rather than go-to player.
Tevin Jones
Jones helped Southern Utah go 20-4 last season in his first with the Thunderbirds. All that kept SUU from the NCAA tournament was an overtime loss in the Big Sky tournament semifinals to Montana State (where Jones put up 15 points and 10 rebounds). The 6-7, 190-pound guard averaged 16.9 points and 4.5 rebounds with a 42/35/86 slash line for the Thunderbirds last season and figures to play just as big a role in 2021-22 with several other key players returning.
Samba Kane
Kane has bounced around a bit since leaving Illinois after the 2018-19 season. He spent the 2019-20 season at Indian Hills (Iowa) — a JUCO power — before transferring to San Francisco and now Milwaukee. The 7-foot, 220-pound center played sparingly for the Dons last season, putting up 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game. Kane will compete with UCF transfer Moses Bol and Wisconsin-Parkside transfer Joey St. Pierre for playing time at center.
Jermaine Hamlin
Hamlin's two seasons at Illinois saw him fill mostly a "only play if Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili were in foul trouble" role. That should change now that the 6-10, 235-pound forward is at Eastern Illinois. The last two years saw Hamlin hone his craft playing against Cockburn every day in practice, so new Panthers coach Marty Simmons might reap some benefits of that. The EIU frontcourt is a little thin, so there should be some real opportunity for Hamlin.
Adam Miller
Tough blow for Miller heading into his sophomore season at LSU after he tore his ACL. So the Tigers will be without the 6-2, 185-pound lefty guard. There's always next year.
