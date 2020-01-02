Good Morning, Illini Nation: Where Illinois stands in the new year
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois didn't have too wait too long into the new year to get back in action, with today's game at No. 14 Michigan State. Big Ten play already started, of course, with two games last month, and it delivered the Illini's best win. The rest of the nonconference schedule didn't do much to help Illinois' NCAA tournament chances.
Illinois beat up on several of its nonconference opponents, taking down The Citadel, Hampton, Lindenwood (a Division II team) and North Carolina A&T by an average of 40 points. But if anything deserved a Tom Herman "OK, cool. Hook 'em," it's those wins. Those games were scheduled to be wins, and Illinois took care of business. They just don't move the needle.
What's of a bit more concern, though, is the lone win against a high major opponent (Michigan) in five chances. The home loss to Miami was just another in the long line of slow starts that have hurt Illinois. Dropping another Braggin' Rights game to Missouri — that wasn't as close as the 63-56 final — was the opposite. A poor second half did in the Illini in St. Louis.
If a team wants to make the NCAA tournament these days, it has to stack Quadrant I and Quadrant II wins. Preferably more of the former. There are also Quadrant III and Quadrant IV possibilities. Those don't matter all that much.
Here's the scale based on team's current NET rankings ...
Quadrant I: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75.
Quadrant II: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135.
Quadrant III: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 136-240.
Quadrant IV: Home 161-plus; Neutral 201-plus; Away 241-plus.
Here's where Illinois' nine wins, to date, rank ...
Nicholls State — IV
Grand Canyon — IV
Hawaii — III
The Citadel — IV
Hampton — IV
Lindenwood — Does not count
Michigan — I
Old Dominion — III
North Carolina A&T — IV
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).