Wondering where all of the top basketball prospects in the country are if they’re not — and they aren’t — attending the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy? While some AAU events were still scheduled this week, the cream of the crop has converged on Colorado Springs, Colo., for the USA Men’s Junior National Team July minicamp.

Skill work began Wednesday. College coaches can evaluate the players Saturday and Sunday, so don’t expect many high-major head coaches in attendance for the final two days of the NCAA academies.

The group of 2020, 2021, 2022 and a few 2023 prospects in Colorado includes a number of Illinois recruiting targets. National prospects like Caleb Love, Michael Foster Jr., AJ Griffin and Jaden Hardy. And also arguably the four best players from the state of Illinois spanning three classes in 2020 guards DJ Steward and Adam Miller, 2021 five-star guard Max Christie and 2022 forward AJ Casey.

Miller, Christie and Casey all have previous USA Basketball experience even if it was just another similar minicamp. Christie, the standout out of Rolling Meadows, has the most and won a gold medal in June at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Belém, Brazil.

Those four Illinois natives are all top 30 prospects in their respective classes. They’re also the only players still playing in Illinois considered as such. Top 30 prospects have become a bit of a rarity in what was generally known as a talent-rich state.

The 247Sports Composite rankings date to the Class of 2003. Six of those classes failed to produce a top 30 prospect from Illinois, including each of the last four. Illini sophomore Ayo Dosunmu was just outside that ranking at No. 32 in the 2018 class.

The Class of 2014 had the most top talent with No. 1 Jahlil Okafor, No. 4 Cliff Alexander, No. 19 Tyler Ulis and No. 29 Keita Bates-Diop. But the only top 30 prospects to choose Illinois in that time frame? A pair from the Class of 2010 in No. 29 Jereme Richmond and No. 30 Meyers Leonard.

Four top 30 players in the next three recruiting classes might not be many in the grand scheme of things, but it’s at least a bit of a resurgence for top talent in the state. Top talent that Illinois coach Brad Underwood certainly has his eye on in trying to build his roster.