Good Morning, Illini Nation: Whitman weighs in
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman weighed in on the end of the 2021-22 Illini basketball season earlier this week. Here's what he had to say:
"I just continue to look at the body of work. You know I get so much appreciation, understanding of the journey that we've traveled together to get to where we are. So for us to be standing here today as the Big Ten's most successful program over the last three seasons. To have a Big Ten tournament title under our belt and a Big Ten regular-season championship. The first time we've gone to the round of 32 in back-to-back years in 15 years or something to that effect. Obviously, we're always going to push the envelope and look for more. We expect in future years to move past the round of 32.
"I'm confident that that will happen, but it does nothing I think to tarnish what this program has accomplished in the last several years. You think about where we started and where are and just so proud of the guys and grateful to Brad for his leadership and our staff. The last two years have been pretty extraordinary for any measure for all kinds of reasons in terms of pandemic and some of the things that that program, in particular, has gone through.
"And so, for their willingness to persevere and carry through to the other side is something that I think is going to be really a foundational time for this program. You look back and someone told me I think we've had the most success of any program other than five teams in the history of the Big Ten Conference. And so, we have to have some appreciation and perspective for what we have been able to do here in the past several years."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).