Good Morning, Illini Nation: Who gets the ball down the stretch?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' go-to option in the final seconds of games the last few years wasn't exactly a surprise. It was Ayo Dosunmu (and, really, nobody else) in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Last year Trent Frazier assumed that responsibility.
This season? Maybe RJ Melendez (or Luke Goode when he's healthy) to knock down a three-pointer. Ty Rodgers or Matthew Mayer could be options, too. Terrence Shannon Jr. certainly could find the ball in his hands, too.
It's not a matter of options. It's a matter of which of those options works the best ... and it could easily change depending on matchups.
"I think we've known for the last three years who was getting the ball at the end of the game," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "So did everybody else in our league. I don't think it's that easy this year.
"I think you could be running an action for Luke or RJ to get a shot. Maybe it's a dribble into a post-up for Matthew or Ty or TJ. Maybe it's just a rip downhill. Some of the actions that we've run don't fit this team. We're working on putting new ones in that do."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).