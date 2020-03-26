Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

There was a chance — and a pretty good one based on various NCAA tournament simulations run in the last couple weeks — that Illinois would have been playing in the Sweet 16 this weekend. Quite the return to March Madness for a program that had spent the better part of a decade on the outside looking in on the NCAA tournament.

Illinois in the NCAA tournament used to be a regular thing. Like 15 years ago. Maybe you remember. Illinois. Arizona. Elite Eight. Overtime. Victory.

Here's a look at all of our coverage from that momentous day. It was all hands on deck from Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

From beat writer Brett Dawson:

Illini never give up on fulfilling their Final Four dream ROSEMONT – He broke down amid the bedlam, tears streaming down his cheeks and sweat creeping through his suit. Bruce Weber, the loudest man in the business, was at a loss for words. And why not?

Brett''s random thoughts I''ve covered some great games in my brief journalistic career, including Illinois'' miracle comeback at Minnesota to tie for the Big Ten title and a Kentucky-Arkansas thriller in the SEC tournament back in my college days that I thought never would be surpassed.

A pair of columns from Bob Asmussen:

Handling madness a critical next step So, Illinois, you''ve survived four games in the NCAA tournament. Now what?Road trip. The greatest one of your basketball life. To this mecca called the Final Four.

Asmussen: Williams'' performance an instant classic Deron Williams watches ESPN Classic. Now, he is one.The Illinois guard played the game of his life Saturday against Arizona, scoring 22 points and getting 10 assists in an improbable 90-89 regional title win against Arizona.

Plus one from Loren Tate:

Tate: A sight for sore eyes ROSEMONT – "I still don''t know what happened," puzzled a weary but still healthy Luther Head. "It''s all a blur," a drenched Bruce Weber said.

A collection of notes from Asmussen, Tony Bleill and Jeff Mezydlo:

Best seat in the house ROSEMONT – James Augustine watched the final minutes of Saturday''s game from a strange place: the bench.For just the second time this season, Augustine fouled out. He finished with four points and six rebounds in 31 minutes.

Mezydlo got the fan reaction, too:

Even Illini stunned by comeback ROSEMONT – When it was over, after a raucous celebration was complete, Illinois basketball fan Grant Burton leaned against a rail in the Allstate Arena bleachers and breathed a long sigh. "I feel," Burton said, decked out in a Dee Brown jersey and headband, "like I've been in a car wreck."

More from Bleill on Roger Powell Jr. and the Illini's Final Four opponent:

''I feel so blessed'' ROSEMONT – Roger Powell Jr.''s to-do list today – Easter Sunday – begins and ends with one task."Got to go to church, man," the Illinois senior said Saturday, still in semi-disbelief after Illinois'' 90-89 overtime victory against Arizona in the Chicago Regional final. "I''ve got praying to do.