Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

UI Arizona 2005 NCAA
Dee Brown walks back to the bench at the end of regulation on March 26, 2005, dispondent that he threw away the ball in the NCAA Regional Final at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. and not giving the Illini a chance to score. Illinois came back from 15 points down late in the second half and won the game 90-89 in overtime.

There was a chance — and a pretty good one based on various NCAA tournament simulations run in the last couple weeks — that Illinois would have been playing in the Sweet 16 this weekend. Quite the return to March Madness for a program that had spent the better part of a decade on the outside looking in on the NCAA tournament.

Illinois in the NCAA tournament used to be a regular thing. Like 15 years ago. Maybe you remember. Illinois. Arizona. Elite Eight. Overtime. Victory.

Here's a look at all of our coverage from that momentous day. It was all hands on deck from Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

From beat writer Brett Dawson:

Deron Williams is interviewed by CBS' Jay Bilas surrounded by the rest of the Illini team and coach Bruce Weber.

Brett''s random thoughts

I''ve covered some great games in my brief journalistic career, including Illinois'' miracle comeback at Minnesota to tie for the Big Ten title and a Kentucky-Arkansas thriller in the SEC tournament back in my college days that I thought never would be surpassed.

A pair of columns from Bob Asmussen:

gallery-photo-2757

Illini guards, from left, Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head, show off their pieces of the net after they cut the nets down at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Handling madness a critical next step

So, Illinois, you''ve survived four games in the NCAA tournament. Now what?Road trip. The greatest one of your basketball life. To this mecca called the Final Four.

Asmussen: Williams'' performance an instant classic

Deron Williams watches ESPN Classic. Now, he is one.The Illinois guard played the game of his life Saturday against Arizona, scoring 22 points and getting 10 assists in an improbable 90-89 regional title win against Arizona.

Plus one from Loren Tate:

gallery-photo-2764

Illinois' Luther Head reacts to making basket in the closing minutes of overtime against Arizona during the Illini's 90-89 win in the Chicago Regional championship game of the NCAA tournament at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Tate: A sight for sore eyes

ROSEMONT – "I still don''t know what happened," puzzled a weary but still healthy Luther Head. "It''s all a blur," a drenched Bruce Weber said.

A collection of notes from Asmussen, Tony Bleill and Jeff Mezydlo:

Best seat in the house

ROSEMONT – James Augustine watched the final minutes of Saturday''s game from a strange place: the bench.For just the second time this season, Augustine fouled out. He finished with four points and six rebounds in 31 minutes.

Mezydlo got the fan reaction, too:

Even Illini stunned by comeback

ROSEMONT – When it was over, after a raucous celebration was complete, Illinois basketball fan Grant Burton leaned against a rail in the Allstate Arena bleachers and breathed a long sigh. "I feel," Burton said, decked out in a Dee Brown jersey and headband, "like I've been in a car wreck."

More from Bleill on Roger Powell Jr. and the Illini's Final Four opponent:

gallery-photo-2763

Roger Powell Jr. points to the heavans as he is hugged by an Illini cheerleader after the Illini victory Saturday.

''I feel so blessed''

ROSEMONT – Roger Powell Jr.''s to-do list today – Easter Sunday – begins and ends with one task."Got to go to church, man," the Illinois senior said Saturday, still in semi-disbelief after Illinois'' 90-89 overtime victory against Arizona in the Chicago Regional final. "I''ve got praying to do.

Louisville road mirrors Illini''s

ROSEMONT – Two teams who haven''t been to the Final Four since the 1980s figured they would make their return trips a little dramatic.Both Illinois and Louisville, who will meet next weekend in the national semifinals at St. Louis'' Edward Jones Dome, needed improbable comebacks to force overtime and punch their tickets.

