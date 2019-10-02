Good Morning, Illini Nation: Who's ready for Big Ten Media Day?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Trent Frazier knows what to expect at Big Ten Media Day. The now junior guard made the trip a year ago alongside Aaron Jordan to represent the Illini. Frazier will be back today with sophomores Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Ayo Dosunmu.
There isn’t a camera on him Bezhanishvili can’t automatically find. Or a microphone the Rustavi, Georgia, native won’t snag. The 6-foot-9 forward will probably be the hit of the day once he’s in front of the entire Big Ten media contingent.
And it turns out Dosunmu has basically been training for more than a decade for all the media opportunities he fulfills representing the team.
“Growing up, I used to always practice with one of my best friends,” Dosunmu said. “After my games, we’d just be in the back practicing interviews and doing things like that. He helped me back when I was 6 or 7. The older I got, it just stayed with me, and then when I’m done playing basketball, I want to go and be an analyst. I’m going to have my own TV talk show and talk sports.”
The name of Dosunmu’s future show is still up for debate.
“It might be the ‘Dos Show,’” he said. “I’m working on the name. Giorgi can always be a guest on my show and get my viewers up.”
So, yeah, Dosunmu is ready for Big Ten Media Day.
“That’s just something you dream when you’re coming up,” he said. “It’s something that I’m excited to do and grateful to have the opportunity to be able to do it. It’s the start of the journey that’s going to take us very, very far, and we’re going to accomplish a lot of things this year.”
News-Gazette