Good Morning, Illini Nation: Who's next hoops hall of famer?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The coming induction this September of Harry Combes and Ken Norman will make them the 26th and 27th player or coach — or in Combes' case both — connected to Illini basketball in the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame. The full list is as follows:
- Nick Anderson
- Lou Boudreau
- Tal Brody
- Dee Brown
- Chuck Carney
- Jerry Colangelo
- Harry Combes
- Dave Downey
- Dike Eddleman
- Walter "Hoot" Evers
- Don Freeman
- Kendall Gill
- George Halas
- Bill Hapac
- Derek Harper
- Lou Henson
- Mannie Jackson
- Eddie Johnson
- Johnny "Ked" Kerr
- Ken Norman
- Andy Phillip
- Hugh "Shorty" Ray
- Jack Smiley
- Deon Thomas
- Deron Williams
- Tug Wilson
- Ray Woods
But who will be next? There's a case to be made for several former Illinois basketball standouts. I held off on recent stars like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. There time could (will?) come. It just might not be for a few more years. The shortest gap between Illini career and Hall of Fame induction I can recall is seven years for soccer standout Vanessa DiBernardo.
Those two recent All-Americans aside, here's five Illini hoopers who could be next to add hall of famer to their résumé:
Walt Kirk (1944-45, 1947)
There are only six consensus First Team All-American honorees in program history. Bill Hapac, Andy Phillip and Dee Brown are already in the Hall of Fame, and Dosunmu, again, is several years away from his chance. Kirk is part of that group, though, and has his jersey in the State Farm Center rafters. His overall case isn't the best — there's an All-Big Ten selection and a team MVP award — but he's got that top honor.
Rod Fletcher (1950-52)
Fletcher is the other consensus First Team All-American. His Hall of Fame case is a bit stronger. Like Kirk, he was an All-Big Ten pick and Illinois' team MVP as a senior. Where he's got the advantage, however, is leading the Illini to back-to-back Big Ten titles and back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1951 and 1952.
Skip Thoren (1963-65)
Thoren already has his jersey honored at State Farm Center and was part of the All-Century Team in 2005. A two-time All-American — including a First Team honor in 1965 — Thoren was a 1,000-point scorer and put up monster numbers in his final two seasons. He averaged 20.3 points and 13.8 rebounds as a junior and 22.2 points and 14.5 rebounds as a senior. The rebounding averages are still the top two for a single season, and his 22.2 points per game in 1965 ranks as the fourth highest in program history.
Nick Weatherspoon (1971-73)
Only Dosunmu scored more points in a three-year Illinois career than Weatherspoon, but it came in 19 more games. So Weatherspoon still holds the program's all-time career scoring average at 20.9 points per game. His career rebounding average of 11.3 per game is also the best in Illini history. "Spoon" was an All-Century Team selection, a two-time All-American — including a First Team selection in 1975 — and a first round NBA draft pick.
Bruce Douglas (1983-86)
Douglas is one of two players in program history to earn both Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in their career. Dee Brown was the other, having won both in 2005, while Douglas was Big Ten Player of the Year in 1984 and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in both 1985 and 1986. Douglas was also a four-time All-Big Ten selection — running the gamut from honorable mention (once), Second Team (twice) and First Team (once) — and a Third Team All-American in 1984. While he's no longer the program leader in career steals or assists, Douglas does have four of the top 10 assist average seasons and four of the top five steals average seasons in program history.
