Illinois lost out on Class of 2023 five-star point guard Kylan Boswell on Monday when the former Urbana Middle School star picked Arizona over the Illini and UNLV. So where does Illinois go next in the Class of 2023. Point guard is obviously a position Brad Underwood and Co. are pursuing given the investment in the recruitment of both Boswell and Jeremy Fears Jr. — another state of Illinois "expatriate" that picked Michigan State.
Projecting a college basketball roster two seasons out is basically an exercise in futility at this point. The amount of turnover each spring/summer makes it almost impossible. In theory, Illinois could have a collection of point guards/combo guards in 2023-24 that includes Andre Curbelo, Brandin Podziemski, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris.
Illinois' recruiting board — as in guys with offers — contains several guard prospects that would fit either role:
Point guards
Darrin Ames, 6-1, 160, Kenwood
Joey Brown, 6-5, 170, North Central (Ind.)
Dalen Davis, 5-11, 165, Whitney Young
Rodney Gallagher, 5-10, 160, Laurel Highlands (Pa.)
Jeremiah Johnson, 6-2, 160, Norman North (Okla.)
Khoi Thurmon, 6-1, 180, Buchtel (Ohio)
Combo guards
Chuck Bailey III, 6-3, 185, Donda Academy (Calif.)
RJ Jones, 6-3, 175, John Paul II (Texas)
