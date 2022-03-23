Good Morning, Illini Nation: Who's the Big Ten's best basketball program?
Ever just had an idea in your head — a question about something — and just have to figure it out to satisfy whatever put it in there in the first place? That was me on Tuesday with Illinois making a coaching change with its women's basketball program.
The question? Who's been the Big Ten's best overall basketball program (men's and women's hoops combined) in the last five years. Five years being the timeframe, of course, because that's how many seasons Brad Underwood has coached and how many Nancy Fahey was in Champaign before she retired and was replaced this week by Shauna Green.
So here's the ranking, Nos. 1-14, based on overall winning percentage:
- Maryland (.723)
- Michigan (.717)
- Iowa (.690)
- Ohio State (.668)
- Michigan State (.652)
- Indiana (.624)
- Purdue (.619)
- Rutgers (.571)
- Minnesota (.531)
- Northwestern (.505)
- Nebraska (.495)
- Wisconsin (.489)
- Penn State (.465)
- Illinois (.452)
Some observations from the win-loss data compiled:
— The coach with the most wins in the five-year timeframe was Maryland women's coach Brenda Frese, who is 132-28 overall and 73-14 in Big Ten play. She can add to that win total this season with the Terrapins still alive in the Sweet 16.
— The men's coach with the most wins in the last five years is Michigan State's Tom Izzo with 122. Purdue's Matt Painter can tie him if the Boilermakers make the national championship game (and best him by one if they win the title).
— Michigan and Iowa were the only Big Ten schools that had their men's and women's coaches both win at least 100 games in the last five years. John Beilein and Juwan Howard have combined for 124 and counting for the Wolverines, while Kim Barnes Arico had 106 wins. Iowa's Lisa Bluder posted 120 wins in the last five years, and Fran McCaffery had 105.
— The other coaches with at least 100 wins in the last five seasons to join Frese, Izzo, Bluder, Painter and Barnes Arico are Ohio State men's coach Chris Holtmann (107 wins), Indiana women's coach Teri Moren (113 wins) and Wisconsin men's coach Greg Gard (102).
— The biggest disparity between wins between the two programs? That would be at Wisconsin where Gard has won 102 games and the combination of former coach Jonathan Tsipis and current coach Marisa Moseley won 49 with the Badgers' women's team. Illinois was a close second with Brad Underwood at 93 wins and Fahey at 42 wins.
— Frese also had the most total Big Ten wins at 73. Painter was second with 67, and then came Izzo (66), Bluder (64) and Gard (60) to round out the top five. The fewest Big Ten wins was Fahey's seven in the last five years.
— The women's programs are leading the way on the basketball front the last five years in exactly half of the conference at Maryland, Iowa, Indiana, Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern and Nebraska.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).