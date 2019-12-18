Good Morning, Illini Nation: Wild start to Big Ten play
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The opening set of Big Ten games delivered some doozies. Illinois came within a single point of upsetting a top five Maryland team before pulling it off four days later against Michigan. Ohio State thumped Penn State before losing at Minnesota. Rutgers lost at Michigan State before getting on the board by beating Wisconsin at home. Nebraska nearly upset Indiana before actually upsetting Purdue.
Twelve Big Ten teams have that kind of story from the early conference games this month. A win at home and a loss on the road meaning the dozen of them are tied for second place.
A 14-way tie for first in the Big Ten is on the table. It just comes down to underdog Northwestern holding serve at home against No. 15 Michigan State. The Wildcats might wind up a double-digit dog at Welsh-Ryan Arena, but who isn't at least low key rooting for a full set of 1-1 conference records before the new year?
Illinois coach Brad Underwood didn't see any of the early Big Ten games as they were happening — save for the two his team played, of course. His updates mostly come via text from his son, and Illini guard, Tyler. Like when Nebraska nearly took down Indiana at Assembly Hall.
"I do not watch other teams play on TV," Underwood said. "I watch them enough on film that I get sick and tired of doing that in terms of watching. The league's really, really good. I think it's going to be an eight- (or) nine-bid league. I believe that. You've got Rutgers. Obviously it was impressive what Nebraska did (Friday) going into Indiana and going to overtime. This league's good."
Underwood got a few minutes to chat with new Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli before the Illini beat the Wolverines. Martelli isn't new to college basketball. He spent 10 seasons at Saint Joseph's as an assistant and then the next 24 leading the Hawks, but all his experience came in the Atlantic 10.
"Coach Martelli said, 'What a week to open with,'" Underwood shared. "It's every week. Packed houses, great coaches and really good players."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).