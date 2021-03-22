Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Illinois dealt major disappointment Loyola Chicago dictates game in 71-58 upset victory

So ... there's still more college basketball to played. The second round continues with a slate of eight games today. Will you be watching? Do you even want to watch? Are you still curled into a ball on the couch after Sunday's Loyola Chicago upset?

If you're looking for an escape and just want to get lost in hoops, here are the games to check out today. All based on my own watchability standards (tuned to the needs of the despondent Illini fan) because who the heck knows what's actually going to happen:

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Oklahoma; 1:40 p.m., CBS

Throw the entirety of your support behind the Zags and assistant coach/former Illini Roger Powell. Maybe it will make you feel better.

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Colorado; 6:45 p.m., TBS

Fun fact, Colorado knocked down 16 three-pointers in its first-round win against Georgetown. Second fun fact, Florida State made exactly zero threes in UNC Greensboro in the first round.

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 13 Ohio; 5:10 p.m., TNT

Ohio's Jason Preston was this close to a triple-double in the first round against Virginia with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Maybe he gets it today.

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian; 4:15 p.m., TBS

Double-digit seeds forever. How can you not root for Abilene Christian at this point?

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC; 8:40 p.m., CBS

End of the line for Kansas? The Trojans took care of business in the first round against Drake, and Evan Mobley didn't even play at peak future lottery pick level.

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 10 Maryland; 7:45 p.m., TNT

You just want to watch the Big Ten's world burn at this point.

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Oregon; 11:10 a.m., CBS

If Illinois can't make it to the Sweet 16, no Big Ten can make it to the Sweet 16.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 LSU; 6:10 p.m., CBS

Least of all Michigan.