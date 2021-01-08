Good Morning, Illini Nation: Williams managing ankle injury
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Da'Monte Williams hobbled along on the court for the closing minutes of the first half of Thursday's game at Northwestern. Another flare up with the right ankle injury he's dealt with for nearly a month.
But there Williams was back on the court to start the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena and taking a charge to further ignite the Illinois bench during the team's come-from-behind 81-56 victory. That the Illini's 15-point deficit at the break quickly turned into a rout, though, meant coach Brad Underwood could limit Williams' second half playing to just 8 minutes.
"He said he landed funny, but that is one tough sucker," Underwood said after the game. "He wasn’t even thinking of not playing in the second half. After we walked out of the locker room, he said he felt good. He’s been fighting that ankle sprain here for the last month or so."
Williams finished Thursday's game with six points and six rebounds. All of his points came from behind the three-point line, as the senior guard went 2 of 4 from deep. That means the Peoria native is still the national leader among players with at least 20 attempts at 65.6 percent.
