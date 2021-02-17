Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois is 6-0 since Brad Underwood made a change to his starting lineup. Jacob Grandison in. Da'Monte Williams out.
Not that Williams isn't playing major minutes off the bench. The senior guard (and de facto power forward) played 25 minutes Tuesday against Northwestern, which followed 32 minutes in last week's overtime win at Nebraska.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood still values what Williams brings to the table. Five points, five assists and three rebounds Tuesday night against the Wildcats falls under "pretty standard."
"It’s been a positive for our team," Underwood said of Wililams' efforts off the bench. "Here’s a guy who has five assists (Tuesday). Here’s guy who know exactly when to cut. He’s a guy that can guard bigger guys. It’s his understanding of what our team needs. He’s a team first guy, and he was willing. It gives us a tremendous amount of leadership and understanding and IQ coming off the bench."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).